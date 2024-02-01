Monmouth rallied in the final 10 minutes to defeat Boothbay girls basketball 48-39 on Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Seahawk nest. Boothbay led 11-9 at the quarter, and trailed 22-17 at the half. The Seahawks scored the first 11 poitns of the third quarter to build a six point lead. The Mustangs scored the final 11 (3-3’s) to take the lead for good. Boothbay pulled with two midway through the fourth, but the Mustangs ended the game with a 9-2 run. Two Boothbay starters fouled out in the final period. Scoring leaders for Boothbay were Bella Orr with 14 and Tatum French 11. Leading Monmouth were Hailey DeHan and Kaitlyn Frost with 16 each.

