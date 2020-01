Mt.View boys basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 77-48 on Jan. 28 in Mustang territory. Mt.View jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead. Mt.View was led by Declan Knowlton 22, Neal Kinney 14 and Elijah Allen 10. Lincoln was led by Zach Farrin with 13, and Jayden Dolloff and Zak McKenna 8 each.

