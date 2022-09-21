MVHS Grad Joins LCN as Intern

The Lincoln County News will be hosting University of Southern Maine student and Medomak Valley alum Lydia Simmons as an intern through December.

Simmons is in her final semester of college and is set to graduate with a degree in media studies as well as a degree in communications and a minor in public relations. Simmons will spend most of her internship photographing and writing for the sports section, as well as features.

For Simmons writing and journalism has always been a passion of hers and has been a part of her education all the way through. She participated as a writer and editor for the school paper in middle school and in high school helped to bring back the Medomak Valley publication Voices of the Valley.

After spending freshman year of college in New Brunswick, Canada at Mount Allison University, Simmons transferred to USM where she became a part of its school publication The Free Press, first as a writer and then as the arts and culture editor.

When beginning her search for an internship in the Midcoast area the first place that came to Simmons’ mind was The Lincoln County News. Growing up as an athlete Simmons would enjoy looking through the paper for the highlights of her team’s games and maybe even a photo of herself playing. This feeling is something that she hopes to be a part of creating for other student athletes through her internship.

