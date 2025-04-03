MVHS Grad Soaks Up Culture in Vietnam, But Stays Close to His Roots

Far from the frozen, snow-covered soccer fields of Maine, Medomak Valley High School graduate Zan Nguyen, 18, has been competing in professional soccer this winter in the tropical heat of Vietnam.

Shortly after graduating from Medomak in June 2024, Nguyen traveled to Vietnam and attended a tryout for the Ho Chi Minh soccer club. Nguyen, who was a standout player for the Panthers and named to the Class B South all-conference team his senior year, performed well at the trial and was signed to a three year professional contract by the team in August 2024.

As the youngest player in the Ho Chi Minh soccer club, which competes among 14 teams in the top division of Vietnam professional soccer, Nguyen has had to be patient while working his way up the ladder from the practice squad to the game day lineup.

“Being the youngest is definitely a challenge because you have to work hard and earn the respect of the older players,” said Nguyen. “They want to see me succeed, but they’re really hard on me, and I sort of get picked on in a good way during trainings. As an 18-year-old on a new team, in a new country, the only thing I can do is just keep my head down and keep working, and the respect will come.”

Nguyen noted that there are 28 players on the Ho Chi Minh team roster, and of those, only 20 dress for the matches and attend the games on the sideline; the other eight teammates watch from the stands.

After months of hard work, Nguyen has been earning the respect of his teammates and coaches.

“As the season has progressed, I’ve been named to the match roster more and more,” said Nguyen. “My goal for the rest of the season is to be on the match roster on the sideline every game, and to play in more matches.”

During one of his recent stints on the match roster, Nguyen made his debut on the field, logging time as the center back defender during a 1-0 win over SHB Da Nang on Jan. 24.

“I’m the youngest guy, with the next oldest player at 21 years old, so I need to be open to learning how to be a pro soccer player, work extra hard, and establish myself against older, more experienced players,” said Nguyen. “I’m also treated a bit differently because I’m from a foreign country, so you’re held to a higher standard in general.”

In addition to having to learn how to be a professional soccer player at 18, Nguyen has also had to overcome the challenge of learning the Vietnamese language. His father grew up in the country and is fluent in the language, but the younger Nguyen knew only a few words and expressions before embarking on his overseas professional soccer challenge.

“It’s a really difficult language to speak, but my reading, writing, and listening skills are definitely improving,” said Nguyen. “I have a tutor, and being integrated within the country, you’re bound to pick up the language. I’m becoming more conversational each day, but it will take some time.”

Nguyen noted the people, culture, food, and even the weather are nothing like what he’s been used to in the U.S. Although Nguyen’s father came from a big family and he has many relatives in the country, only a few live near where he resides in Saigon to help him assimilate into the culture.

“When I’m not busy with soccer, I enjoy exploring the city, trying new foods, hanging out with friends and visiting my family,” said Nguyen, who has a motorbike that helps him stay mobile. “I particularly like cafe hopping. Everyone here is really into coffee, so it makes for a really fun cafe culture.”

Nguyen noted that even though his team trains once or twice a day, it typically amounts to about 20 hours a week, which leaves him with a lot of free time in the big city of Saigon.

“My favorite things about the country are the people and the food,” said Nguyen. “Living with these people gives you a different appreciation for things in your life, and I’m really enjoying being here. The food is out-of-this-world, and it’s cheap, too.”

Nguyen thinks the biggest difference between professional soccer and high school soccer is how serious everyone is on the pitch, and how hard everyone works to remain a professional player.

“All the players are getting paid and they want to be really good at their job,” said Nguyen. “So, everyone on the team is super into it and I always need to be at my best. The trainings are intense and everyone is really fit, and it’s hot – about 90 degrees every day – so we train in the evenings when it’s a bit cooler.”

While Nguyen has not seen much playing time this season, he says he recognizes his youth and his role learning to be a professional, and therefore is not disappointed or offended.

“I’m a big believer in ‘good things take time,’” said Nguyen. “So, I’m just working hard every day, and my time will come.”

Brian Campbell, Nguyen’s former coach at Medomak Valley, is not surprised that Nguyen is pursuing his dream of playing professional soccer and that he is working hard to earn playing time.

“Zan lives and breathes the game of soccer and it was never a question that he would be continuing his playing career after high school,” said Campbell. “It was not uncommon to observe him working on his technical skills long after our practice ended for the day. I’m excited for him and will enjoy following his progress in this next step of his soccer career.”

Even though he was playing professional soccer thousands of miles away, Campbell noted he was impressed that Nguyen stayed in touch with the Panthers after his graduation and remained in close contact with many of the guys during their deep playoff run to the state regional championship game.

“I’d watch some of the Medomak games on my laptop, and they’d be at like 5 a.m. local time,” said Nguyen. “It’s a great high school program, and I was proud to play for the Panthers. I’m really happy about their success, and there’s no one else who deserves it more.”

