MVLL softball win first two games of State Little League tournament

at

Kendall Wyman winds up for the pitch for Medomak Valley Little League 11&12 softball all-stars. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley Little League 11&12 all-stars defeated Machias 4-0 and Brewer 3-1 to advance to the State Little League softball semi-finals, to be held Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. on the Brewer High School softball field. Kendall Wyman collected the wins.

Rheanne Simmons had the only Medomak hit in the Machias win on July 8. Hitting in the win over Brewer-Bucksport were Kiki Ames, Ari Pierpont and Olivia Campbell with a single each.

A full report will appear in the July 14 issue of The Lincoln County News.

Rheanne Simmons tags out Brewer’s Caitlin McGrath. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak catcher Aubrey Court tags out Brewer’s Miranda Harvey at the plate. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

