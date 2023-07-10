MVLL softball win first two games of State Little League tournament

Medomak Valley Little League 11&12 all-stars defeated Machias 4-0 and Brewer 3-1 to advance to the State Little League softball semi-finals, to be held Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. on the Brewer High School softball field. Kendall Wyman collected the wins.

Rheanne Simmons had the only Medomak hit in the Machias win on July 8. Hitting in the win over Brewer-Bucksport were Kiki Ames, Ari Pierpont and Olivia Campbell with a single each.

A full report will appear in the July 14 issue of The Lincoln County News.

