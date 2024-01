Medomak Valley High School wrestler Nathan Gess earned his 100th win before a cheering home crowd on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Waldoboro. Wrestling in the 285 weight class, Gess pinned Eric Richmond of Lincoln Academy to reach the coveted wrestling milestone. Fans in attendance flashed 100 signs while cheering for the senior wrestler, who has also been a standout football player for the Panthers.

