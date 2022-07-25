New Ultimate Frisbee Game Starts in Boothbay

A new Ultimate Frisbee game has started in Lincoln County, an addition to the three others in the local region.

Organized by Ben Snead, of Boothbay, the new Ultimate Frisbee game meets at Boothbay Region High School from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

During an Ultimate Frisbee game two teams attempt to score by catching the Frisbee in the end zone at the end of the field. Though uncommon, the game can be played outside year-round regardless of weather. As Ultimate Frisbee is often refereed by the players a core aspect of Ultimate Frisbee is playing with good spirit and a positive attitude.

Snead organized the Boothbay games after seeing a need for a local Ultimate Frisbee game at a convenient time without having to travel across the Midcoast in search of a game. The first Ultimate Frisbee game was held on June 22.

“I thought this would take a month to get traction, and the very first night we had six versus six; the second week we had 28 people. I said, ‘holy cow, we’re here!’” Snead said. “I was excited with how many people here wanted to play.”

The Boothbay game adds to the three other Frisbee games in Lincoln County and the surrounding region. A group meets at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta from 3-5 p.m. on Sundays every week. On Mondays from May through October, players can be found at McDougall Park in Rockland from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A pick-up game is also played from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Lincolnville Central School during the summer.

All games are free-of-charge and open to all skill levels. Participants should bring a light-colored shirt, a dark-colored shirt, athletic shoes, and water. The Boothbay Ultimate Frisbee game will run through the remainder of the summer months.

“It’s about the camaraderie, it’s about having fun, and getting good exercise,” said Snead.

For more information, find the Boothbay Ultimate Frisbee Pickup group on Facebook or follow Midcoast Disc on Instagram.

