Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Morse on Thursday, Dec. 28 to earn coach Nick DePatsy his 400th career win. DePatsy started his coaching career at Madison High School, where he won 36 games in three years. He then coached at Georges Valley for 10 years, where he won 94 games. He won 29 games while coaching Lincoln Academy boys for three years. He earned his 300th career win at Medomak Valley in 2016.

