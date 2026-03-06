Longtime Medomak Valley boys basketball coach Nick DePatsy will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

A graduate of Medomak and the University of Maine at Farmington, DePatsy launched his coaching career as an assistant coach at the collegiate level. He went on to coach at Madison, where he won 36 games in three years; Georges Valley, where he won 98 games in 10 years; and at Lincoln Academy, where he collected 29 wins in three seasons.

DePatsy returned to coach at his alma mater for the 2007-2008 season. While at Medomak, he picked up his 300th career win on Feb. 2, 2016 and his 400th career win on Dec. 28, 2023. In his 35-year coaching career, he has amassed 448 wins.

“Nick’s induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor and one that he is very deserving of. I don’t think there are many varsity coaches left in the state of Maine who still coordinate and run their summer and winter youth programs like he does,” Medomak Valley Athletic Director Matt Lash said. “The level of consistency that the varsity team has had is in large part to the amount of time and commitment that Nick puts in all levels of the program year-round. Nick has always been the first one to give credit to his assistants and the many volunteer youth coaches, but it doesn’t happen without his leadership. His teams are always prepared, disciplined and among the best defensively.”

DePatsy’s win total puts him top 20 all-time in the state for varsity basketball coaches, according to Lash.

“Through 19 seasons at MVHS, his teams have earned double digits wins and made the tournament every year. That, along with what he achieved at LA, GVHS, and Madison speak for itself,” Lash said.

DePatsy has been honored as state and conference Coach of the Year 17 times. DePatsy-coached teams have qualified for the high school basketball tournament in 30 out of 35 seasons, including all 19 of his seasons at Medomak Valley. Under his leadership, teams across four high schools have competed in and won multiple conference and two regional championships. They have won numerous KVAC and regional championships in 2013 and 2015.

DePatsy’s record at Medomak Valley is 289-90, making him the winningest coach in the history of Medomak basketball. He has coached the Panthers to two perfect 18-0 seasons in 2016-2017, and 2024 2025. Medomak Valley is one of the top three winningest programs in Maine.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be an inductee, and to be recognized by your peers and the media,” Nick DePatsy said. “Kudos to my wife (Michelle) and my children (Nicholas and Gabby). They realize the commitment needed and lifelong dedication it takes to do this. When the kids were little it was tough. As they got older and became involved in the program, it became a little easier on them but harder on me. It kind of all worked out.”

DePatsy puts in countless hours outside the season with clinics in the winter and summer, summer basketball camp, and helping out with travel teams. He takes great pride in getting the travel team going.

“I have had a lot of help. People have stepped up to the plate to help me, especially at Medomak. No way you could do this alone,” DePatsy said.

He will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. His son will be speaking during the induction ceremony.

“That should be fun,” DePatsy said. DePatsy was previously inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Other 2026 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductees include Dave Ames, Bobby Campbell, Nik Caner-Medley, Gregg Cooper, Bob Davies, Carrie Goodhue Ritchie, Nina Houghton Brown, Lynne, McGouldrick Hasson, and Kristi Royer Ouellette. This year’s legends include Matt Arseneault, John Black, Tom Chard, Carroll Conley, Bruce Cooper, and Deb Smith.

