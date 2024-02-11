Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers were crowned South Class B Regional champions on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Morse High School in Bath. Adam St.Cyr won the 135 pound title, Jayden Lafrenaye the 165 pound title, and Jakoby Hagar the 175 pound title.

Three Medomak Valley wrestlers placed second, Shamus Pease at 157, Grady Pease at 165, and Marshall Addy at 215.

Lincoln’s Cole Workman placed third at 132, and Medomak’s Nate Staples (113) and Nathan Gess (285) placed fourth.

All nine wrestlers qualify for the State Class B championships, to be held at Mt.Valley High School in Rumford on Saturday, Feb. 17.

