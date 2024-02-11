Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Nine local wrestlers qualify for State Class B Hagar, Lafrenaye and St.Cyr win South Class B Regional championships

at

Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers were crowned South Class B Regional champions on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Morse High School in Bath. Adam St.Cyr won the 135 pound title, Jayden Lafrenaye the 165 pound title, and Jakoby Hagar the 175 pound title.

Three Medomak Valley wrestlers placed second, Shamus Pease at 157, Grady Pease at 165, and Marshall Addy at 215.

Lincoln’s Cole Workman placed third at 132, and Medomak’s Nate Staples (113) and Nathan Gess (285) placed fourth.

All nine wrestlers qualify for the State Class B championships, to be held at Mt.Valley High School in Rumford on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Lincoln junion Adam St.Cyr won the 135 pound South Class B Regional wrestling championship. (Paula Roberts phtoto)

Eagle senior Jayden Lafrenaye picks up back points in the quarter-finals at the South Class C wresting championships. Lafrenaye won hte 165 pound regional title. (Paula Roberts phtoto)

LA wrestler Jakoby Hagar faces off in the semi-finals. Hagar won the South Regional Class B championship at 175 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak senior Marshall Addy squeezes out a pin in the quarter-finals. Addy placed second at 215 pounds at the South Class B Regionals wrestling championships. (Paula Roberts phtoto)

Shamus Pease rolls his opponent in the South Class B Regional Wrestling touanment. Pease placed second at 157 pounds. (Paula Roberts phtoto)

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^