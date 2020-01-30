Advanced Search
Nobleboro boys and girls advance to Busline League championship Small school division at Searsport, Sat., Feb. 1

at

Nobleboro boys and girls basketball teams won their South Division games to advance to the Busline League Small School Division championships. The championship games will be played on Sat., Feb. 1 at Searsport. The girls play at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.

Nobleboro defeated Woolwich51-39 on Jan. 29 to advance to the championship game. The Lions were led by Tucker Stiles with 27 points, 17 rebounds. AJ Giberson added 10 points  (13R), and Jayden Lafrenaye 8 (10R, 8S). Woolwich was led by Rainer Eich with 11 and Trace McFarland 10.

AJ Giberson looks for an open Lions teammate underneath the basket. (Paula Roberts photo)

Tucker Stiles leaps into the air to block a Woolwich player in Nobleboro’s Busline League South Division win. (Paula Roberts photo)

