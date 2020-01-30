Nobleboro boys and girls basketball teams won their South Division games to advance to the Busline League Small School Division championships. The championship games will be played on Sat., Feb. 1 at Searsport. The girls play at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.

Nobleboro defeated Woolwich51-39 on Jan. 29 to advance to the championship game. The Lions were led by Tucker Stiles with 27 points, 17 rebounds. AJ Giberson added 10 points (13R), and Jayden Lafrenaye 8 (10R, 8S). Woolwich was led by Rainer Eich with 11 and Trace McFarland 10.

