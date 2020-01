Nokomis girls basketball team (6-9) defeated Medomak Valley (5-11) 51-38 on Jan. 28 at Nokomis. The Lady Panthers’ loss drops them to ninth place, and boosts Nokomis to eighth in North A Heal Point standings. The top eight teams move on to post season play.

Medomak has two games left to play, Jan. 31 home against Gardiner at 7 p.m., and Feb. 6 home against Messalonskee at 6:30 p.m.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Lady Panthers.

