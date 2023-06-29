Advanced Search
North Atlantic Conference Student-Athlete

Will Farrell, in net, plays for the Maine Maritime Academy Mariners at Lyndon State College in Vermont. (Courtesy photo)

Will Farrell, of Newcastle, was one of 35 student athletes named on the North Atlantic Conference’s spring All-Academic Team for Maine Maritime Academy.

In order to be eligible for these honors, student athletes must have been a participating member of their respective team and achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Farrell is majoring in vessel operations technology with a minor in international business and logistics. He played on Maine Maritime Academy’s men’s lacrosse team as a goalie. This year, his team won the North Atlantic Conference.

He is the son of Tom and Sally Farrell.

Will Farrell, right, celebrates the North Atlantic Conference victory with Maine Maritime Academy men's lacrosse teammates. (Courtesy photo)

