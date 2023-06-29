North Atlantic Conference Student-Athlete

Will Farrell, of Newcastle, was one of 35 student athletes named on the North Atlantic Conference’s spring All-Academic Team for Maine Maritime Academy.

In order to be eligible for these honors, student athletes must have been a participating member of their respective team and achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Farrell is majoring in vessel operations technology with a minor in international business and logistics. He played on Maine Maritime Academy’s men’s lacrosse team as a goalie. This year, his team won the North Atlantic Conference.

He is the son of Tom and Sally Farrell.

