Medomak Valley boys soccer team rallied from behind to beat Gardiner 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in an North Class B quarter-final match. After two scoreless overtimes, the game was decided on penalty kicks.

The Panthers took the lead with 26 minutes remaining in the first half when Zan Nguyen headed in a Juan Carlson corner kick. Alden Paradis tied the game with 2:36 remaining in the half. The Tigers took the lead seven minutes into the second half when Zach Reed broke free in the box and buried a shot into the back of the Panthers net. Medomak rallied to tie the game on a Slavik Moody shot with 2:10 to go in regulation to send the game into overtime. Neither team scored in OT, forcing penalty kicks to break the stalemate.

Dima Cheesman, Nevan Power, and Z. Nguyen found net on their PK’s for Medomak. Gardiner’s Alex Taylor and Trenton Sirois made good on their shots. Gardiner’s third PK, from Aiden Paradis was stopped by Panther keeper Eli Pluecker. Panther Luke Cheesman was stopped by Tiger keeper Connor Fairservice to even up the score. Moody drove a shot past Fairservice to give Medomak the lead, then Pluecker sealed the win with a diving block on a Ethan Tibbetts PK attempt.

