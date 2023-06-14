Second seed North Yarmouth Academy defeated third seed Lincoln Academy 14-4 in a State Class C semi-final girls lacrosse game on June 14 in Yarmouth. Lyla Casey netted five goals (1 assist) to lead the Panthers. Vy Tran added three goals and three assists, Sadie Swenson two goals, and Harper Fremont-Smith, Lauryn Casey, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham and Catie Lee one each.

The Eagles scored three of their goals in the final five minutes of play. Zofie Day scored on a Scarlett O’Brien pass with 1:23 remaining in the first half. Marley LeBel scored on a Mariam DeLisle feed with 4:25 to go in the game. DeLisle netted two goals in the final minute of play.

Scarlett Stone had six saves in net for the Eagles, and Anaya Roundy six for NYA.

