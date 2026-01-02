The Boothbay Region boys basketball team struggled to finish, a recurring theme of their season thus far, in their 60-53 loss to visiting Oak Hill on Monday, Dec. 29.

The Seahawks jumped out to an 11-3 first quarter lead before the Raiders rattled off 14 straight points to take a six-point lead. Boothbay rallied to pull within one by quarter’s end, 21-20.

Boothbay opened the second frame with three straight hoops. Simeon Bates scored on an Ethan Clark feed, Harry Hinkley scored on a pass from Bates, and Clark hit a big three in the rally. The Seahawks held onto a narrow lead 31-28 at the half.

Clark opened the third period with another big three and settled one at the foul line to open up a seven point Seahawk lead. Boothbay held on to lead 43-40 at the end of three.

The Seahawks dominated the boards over the first three quarters for a 33-20 advantage. Oak Hill dominated the final period for a 15-4 rebounding advantage, led by Aiden Fortin and P.J. Smith with five each in the frame.

The Raiders exploded for the first 13 points of the final period to open up a 10-point lead. Clark hit a three and Bates scored off a steal to pull Boothbay within six. The Seahawks were forced to foul, and Bradin New went four-for-four to seal the deal for the Raiders.

Scoring for Boothbay were Clark with 13, Bates 10 (6R, 6A, 2S), Chase Licursi 9 (6R), Alex Ross 7, Peyton Barter 6 (4R, 2A), Hinkley 6 (13R), and Aiden Locke 2.

Scoring for Oak Hill were Kaydon Morrissette 16, New 11 (7R, 3S, 6A), Fortin 10 (8R, 2S), Smith 6 (7R, 3S), Isaac Galvez 6, Braden Dube 5, Wyatt Blier 3, Bryce Buber 2, and Kieran Stanley 1.

