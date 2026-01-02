The Lincoln County News
Oak Hill Raids Seahawk Nest Oak Hill 60 - Boothbay 53

at

Ethan Clark passes the ball to the wing for Boothbay as Oak Hill’s Braden Dube defends. (Paula Roberts photo)

The Boothbay Region boys basketball team struggled to finish, a recurring theme of their season thus far, in their 60-53 loss to visiting Oak Hill on Monday, Dec. 29.

The Seahawks jumped out to an 11-3 first quarter lead before the Raiders rattled off 14 straight points to take a six-point lead. Boothbay rallied to pull within one by quarter’s end, 21-20.

Boothbay opened the second frame with three straight hoops. Simeon Bates scored on an Ethan Clark feed, Harry Hinkley scored on a pass from Bates, and Clark hit a big three in the rally. The Seahawks held onto a narrow lead 31-28 at the half.

Clark opened the third period with another big three and settled one at the foul line to open up a seven point Seahawk lead. Boothbay held on to lead 43-40 at the end of three.

The Seahawks dominated the boards over the first three quarters for a 33-20 advantage. Oak Hill dominated the final period for a 15-4 rebounding advantage, led by Aiden Fortin and P.J. Smith with five each in the frame.

The Raiders exploded for the first 13 points of the final period to open up a 10-point lead. Clark hit a three and Bates scored off a steal to pull Boothbay within six. The Seahawks were forced to foul, and Bradin New went four-for-four to seal the deal for the Raiders.

Scoring for Boothbay were Clark with 13, Bates 10 (6R, 6A, 2S), Chase Licursi 9 (6R), Alex Ross 7, Peyton Barter 6 (4R, 2A), Hinkley 6 (13R), and Aiden Locke 2.

Scoring for Oak Hill were Kaydon Morrissette 16, New 11 (7R, 3S, 6A), Fortin 10 (8R, 2S), Smith 6 (7R, 3S), Isaac Galvez 6, Braden Dube 5, Wyatt Blier 3, Bryce Buber 2, and Kieran Stanley 1.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 


