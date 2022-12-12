Oak Hill raided the Wolverine den for an 88-23 in their Mt.Valley Conference season opener at Wiscasset on Dec 10. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers with 10. The Raiders were led by Eli Desmond 18, Maverick Swan 16, and Cooper Scott 14.
