Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Oak Hill raids Wolverine den Oak Hill 88 - Wiscasset 23

at

Oak Hill raided the Wolverine den for an 88-23 in their Mt.Valley Conference season opener at Wiscasset on Dec 10. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers with 10. The Raiders were led by Eli Desmond 18, Maverick Swan 16, and Cooper Scott 14.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^