Oceanside boys basketball team raided the Eagles nest for a 63-59 win on Jan. 7. Lincoln Academy led by three with under four minutes to play. Cohen Galley hit a three to knot the score. The Mariners sank 9 of 12 foul shots in the final couple of minutes to seal the win. Oceanside was led by Carter Galley with 31 points and Cohen Galley 17. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 19, and Tucker Stiles 9

