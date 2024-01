The Medomak Valley (13-2) boys basketball team built a 9 point lead in the first half but couldn’t hold on as Oceanside (14-0) rallied down the stretch to stay undefeated with a 57-47 win on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Waldoboro. Kory Donlin and Gabe Lash each scored 11 points to lead Medomak. Donlin also grabbed 14 rebounds and Lash had 9 to help keep the high-octane Mariners offense in check for most of the game. Zeb Foster led Oceanside with 22 points.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print