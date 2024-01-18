Oceanside Boys Stay Undefeated With High-Scoring Win Over Eagles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Galley twins combined for 51 points to lead Oceanside to an explosive 95-68 win over Lincoln Academy on Friday, Jan. 12 in the Eagles’ nest. Gabe Hagar led Lincoln Academy with 22 points, and Lucas Houghton scored 12 as the Eagles tried to keep pace with the speedy Mariners.

Oceanside (9-0) stayed undefeated and maintained their grip on first place in the Class B South Heal Point standings with the lopsided victory, while the Eagles fell to 8-2.

Lincoln Academy came out flying in the fast-paced match and held a 19-15 lead over the Mariners near the end of the first quarter. That advantage would be short-lived, as Oceanside outdid the Eagles in the run-and-gun style of play and went on an eight-point run to finish the quarter ahead 23-19.

Oceanside continued to play fast up and down the court, which wore down the Eagles in a physical game that led to an abundance of foul shots for each squad. The Mariners never trailed after the first quarter, and due to a high-octane offense enjoyed leads of 50-32 at the half and 74-49 after three quarters.

Also scoring for Lincoln Academy were Drew Hunt 11, Casey Duncan 5, Aidyn Herring 5, Chase Coffin 3, Sammy Chapman 3, Tyson Ball 2, E.J. Hunt 2, Braxton Crockett 2 and Tucker Stiles 1.

Carter Galley scored 31 points to continue his pursuit of the all-time scoring record for Oceanside, and his twin brother Cohen Galley scored 20. Also scoring for Oceanside were Trevin Ripley 11, Zach Woodman 11, Zeb Foster 9, Connor Kingsbury 6, Maddox Robishaw 3, Ben Tripp 2, and Dominic Frisone 2.

