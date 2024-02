Oceanside cheerleaders won the Busline League championship on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Medomak Middle School. Defending champions Medomak have reigned supreme for more than a decade, but settled for third place. Boothbay cheerleaders were runner-ups, and won the Spirit Award. GSB placed fourth.

Each team performed twice and their scores were averaged to determing the winner. The Spirit Award was voted on by coaches. Oceanside scored 57.85, Boothbay 40.15, Medomak 35.15, and GSB 33.5.

