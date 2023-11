Oceanside defeated Medomak Valley 32-22 in a North Class B Regional championship football game on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Hampden Academy. The Mariners led 8-6 at the quarter, and 14-6 at the half. Oceanside took advantage of two Panther pivotal mistakes, the first right before the half when a Mariner stripped Chase Peaslee at the five yard line. Oceanside also had a first half interception.

