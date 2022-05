Oceanside defended their home turf for a 4-3 win over Medomak Valley on May 16. Grace Pratt struck out 12 in the win. Addison McCormick took the loss for the Lady Panthers.

McCormick led Medomak at the plate with a double and single. Oceanside was led by Aubrey Hoose with two singles, Maddie Ripley a triple and Ava Philbrick a double

