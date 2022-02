Oceanside girls basketball team defeated Medomak Valley 60-28 in a South Class C quarter-final game on Feb. 19 at the Expo Center in Portland. The Mariners jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and never relinquished it. Oceanside was led by Bailey Breen with 29 points, and Emily Sykes 9. Medomak was led by Alyssa Creamer with 10

