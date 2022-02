Oceanside shut down Medomak Valley’s inside game in KVAC girls basketball action on Feb. 2 in the Panthers den. The Mariners jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead and continue to build on it over the next three quarters to pull out a 62-27 win. Oceanside was led by freshman Bailey Breen with 27 points, and Audrey Mackie 16 (4-3’s). Medomak was led by Katherine McKenney with nine (3-3pointers), and Alyssa Creamer 5.

