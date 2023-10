Top seed Oceanside sent second seed Medomak packing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in KVAC girls soccer action. Ava Philbrook scored two first half goals, the first from Aburi Hoose and the second from Laken Parent. Both goals came off rebounds off the corner post. Medomak out shot the Mariners 23-10, including putting 18 shots on net in the second half, but were unable to punch a shot past Oceanside keeper Jillian BArnard (20 saves).

