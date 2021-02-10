Advanced Search
Oceanside girls net 17 3-pointers in win over Boothbay Oceanside 70 - Boothbay 48

Oceanside girls basketball team sank 17 3-pointers in their 70-48 win over Boothbay Region on Wed., Feb. 10  in the Seahawk nest. Seven of those threes came in the first quarter, as the Mariners got off to a quick start, leading 23-8 at the break. Boothbay played them even in the second frame, trailing 40-24 at the half.

Audrie Mackie scored 25 points for Oceanside (7-3’s), Anna Kingsbury 15 (5-3’s) and Grace Woodman 10 (2’3’s) Boothbay was led by Glory Blethen with 32 points (3-3’s) and Jaelyn Crocker 6 (10 rebounds)

Kylie Brown brings the ball up the court for the Lady Seahawks as Ahlivia Morris defends for Oceanside. (Paula Roberts photo)

Boothbay’s Jaelyn Crocker works inside as Oceanside defends. (Paula Roberts photo)

