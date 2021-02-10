Oceanside girls basketball team sank 17 3-pointers in their 70-48 win over Boothbay Region on Wed., Feb. 10 in the Seahawk nest. Seven of those threes came in the first quarter, as the Mariners got off to a quick start, leading 23-8 at the break. Boothbay played them even in the second frame, trailing 40-24 at the half.

Audrie Mackie scored 25 points for Oceanside (7-3’s), Anna Kingsbury 15 (5-3’s) and Grace Woodman 10 (2’3’s) Boothbay was led by Glory Blethen with 32 points (3-3’s) and Jaelyn Crocker 6 (10 rebounds)

