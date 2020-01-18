Oceanside girls basketball team handed Medomak Valley a 36-33 loss on the Panthers home court on Jan. 17. The two teams were tied 8-8 at the first quarter break. The Mariners scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take the lead for good. Oceanside built a 10 point lead early in the fourth quarter, before the Lady Panthers clawed their way back, pulling within two 1:15 to play. Emily Sykes settled two foul shots with 42 seconds to play to put Oceanside up by four. Abby Lash scored on a Sadie Cohen pass with 26 seconds left to pull within two. Grace Woodman hit a foul shot for the Mariners. Medomak was able to get off two 3-point attempts, but fell short. Medomak was led by Cohen with 14 and Kayla Donlin 9. Oceanside was led by Aubrey Mackie 14 and Woodman 11.

