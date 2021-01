Oceanside defended their home court for a 77-58 win over Lincoln Academy on Jan. 30. The Mariners jumped out to a 26-15 first quarter lead and led 38-25 at the half. The Eagles pulled with eight in the third quarter. Oceanside went on a 10 point run in the fourth to put the game away. The Mariners were led by Everett Allen with 24 points and Elliot Lucier 12. Lincoln was led by Jake Masters with 24 (4-3’s) and Tucker Stiles 11 (3-3’s). The Eagles sank 11 3-pointers in the loss.

