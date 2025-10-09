The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team lost to York 2-0 in a Class B South contest on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Newcastle.
York scored both goals in the first half on direct kicks after fouls inside the 18. Neither team could score during the tightly contested second half.
With the loss, the Eagles fell to 2-4-3 on the season while York improved to 2-7.
Lincoln 1 – GNG 1
The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team tied Gray-New Gloucester 1-1 on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first half.
The Eagles broke open the scoreless tie with a goal early in the second half by Natalie Crooker, who collected a corner kick by Yzze Bhe just outside the penalty area and fired it past the Patriots goalie. The Patriots knotted the score with 1:22 remaining in the game when a player booted a loose ball into the net from close range during a desperate scramble after a shot deflected off Eagles goalie Natalie Hanna. The teams traded chances during the two overtime sessions but the score remained knotted 1-1.
“The tie felt like a win because we were missing four starters due to injuries,” said Eagles head coach Lauren Ober. “We hope to have them all back for our game on Oct. 9.”