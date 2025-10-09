2-0 Loss to York and 1-1 Tie With Gray-New Gloucester

One Loss and One Tie For LA Girls Soccer

The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team lost to York 2-0 in a Class B South contest on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Newcastle.

York scored both goals in the first half on direct kicks after fouls inside the 18. Neither team could score during the tightly contested second half.

With the loss, the Eagles fell to 2-4-3 on the season while York improved to 2-7.

Lincoln 1 – GNG 1

The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team tied Gray-New Gloucester 1-1 on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first half.

The Eagles broke open the scoreless tie with a goal early in the second half by Natalie Crooker, who collected a corner kick by Yzze Bhe just outside the penalty area and fired it past the Patriots goalie. The Patriots knotted the score with 1:22 remaining in the game when a player booted a loose ball into the net from close range during a desperate scramble after a shot deflected off Eagles goalie Natalie Hanna. The teams traded chances during the two overtime sessions but the score remained knotted 1-1.

“The tie felt like a win because we were missing four starters due to injuries,” said Eagles head coach Lauren Ober. “We hope to have them all back for our game on Oct. 9.”

Ella Soucy beats a defender up the sideline during Lincoln Academy’s 1-1 tie with Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) LeeAnne Lord has her path blocked by a defender during Lincoln Academy’s 1-1 tie with Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Brea Lafrenaye cuts through a pair of defenders during Lincoln Academy’s 1-1 tie with Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Dory Westhaver fires a shot on goal during Lincoln Academy’s 1-1 tie with Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Natalie Crooker scored the only goal for the Eagles during Lincoln Academy’s 1-1 tie with Gray-New Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

