Panther baseball and softball sink Windjammers May 8 in Waldoboro

Pinch runner Josh Blake steals second for Medomak, as Camden’s B. Tohanczyn applies the late tag. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley softball defeated Camden Hills 11-0 by five inning mercy ruling on May 8 in the Panthers den. Maddy Boynton struck out seven in the one hitter.  The Panthers were led at the plate by Adrianna Sproul with a double and single, Addison McCormick two doubles, and  Kytana Williamson and Sara Nelson d two singles each. Maya Stone had the only hit for Camden with a lead off single in the first inning.

Medomak baseball defeated Camden 6-4. Isaac Simmons collected the win in five innings of work and Cole Winchenbach got the save. The Panthers were led at the plate by Aaron Reed with a triple and single, and Wyatt Simmons two singles. Camden was led by B. Leonard adn Lucas Maude with two singles each.

