Medomak Valley baseball sank the Shipbuilders 8-6 in Bath on May 26. Isaac McCollett collected the win (6.2I, 8H, 6R, 1B, 7K) and Hayden Staples closed out the final one third of an inning. Cahill took the loss for Morse.

Medomak was led at the plate by Garret Hutchins with a double and single, Ethan Reed two singles (2RBI), and Isaac Simmons, McCollett and Aaron Reed a single each.

Ty Knowlton hit two homeruns for Morse, Acoin three singles and Gould two to lead the Shipbuilders offense.

