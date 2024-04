Medomak Valley baseball defeated Morse 11-1 on Monday, April 22. Porter Gahagan (10K, 3H, 2B) collected the win in the six inning mercy ruling win. The Panthers were led at the plate by Sam Moody with a double and single, Donnie Havener two singles, and Walker Simmons a two run double

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print