The Medomak Valley boys basketball team lost to Camden Hills 65-50 in a battle of undefeated teams on Tuesday, Dec. 16 in Waldoboro. With the exception of the opening minutes of back-and-forth scoring, the Windjammers firmly controlled the game. The Windjammers led 16-10 after the first quarter and extended their advantage with a 10-0 run in the second that the Panthers never recovered from. Camden Hills led 31-24 at halftime and 48-36 after three frames.

Kollin Donlin was the top scorer for Medomak with 19 points, followed by Mason Nguyen 10, Gavin Taggert 9, Micah Fagonde 5, Owen Dostie 4, and Luke Cheesman 3. Kiefer Healey scored 20 points to lead Camden Hills. Nolan Ames scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Panthers dropped to 4-1 on the season while the Windjammers improved to 5-0 and moved to the top of the Class A North standings.

Medomak 64 – Gray NG 58

The Medomak Valley boys basketball team beat Gray-New Gloucester 64-58 on Saturday, Dec. 13 in Gray. The Panthers enjoyed leads of 18-16, 32-25, and 47-40 at the quarter breaks and held off the Patriots’ comeback attempt to seal the win.

Mason Nguyen led the Panthers with 22 points followed by Kollin Donlin with 20. Also scoring for Medomak were Micah Fagonde 12, Owen Dostie 7, and Luke Cheesman 3. Donlin led the Panthers in rebounds (7), steals (7), and assists (4). Isaiah Portas led the Patriots with 15.

Medomak 73 – Morse 27

The Panthers dominated the Shipbuilders in a 73-27 drubbing on Thursday, Dec. 11 in Bath. The Panthers came out flying and led 30-5 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 42-15 by halftime. Mason Nguyen scored a game high 23 points and Kollin Donlin netted 21 to lead the Panthers offense. Eight Panthers scored points in the lopsided win, including Landon Morrison and Luke Cheesman 8 each, Owen Dostie 6, Carter Jackson 3, and Landon Starr and Jacoby McDaniel 2 apiece.

Here are some bonus photos from the Camden Hills game:

Micah Fagonde sinks a free throw during Medomak Valley’s 65-50 loss to Canden Hills on Tuesday, Dec. 16 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

