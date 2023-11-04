Second ranked Medomak Valley football sent third ranked Hermon packing on Saturday, Nov. 4 in a Class C playoff game in Waldoboro. The Panthers got the job down with their running game, led by Chase Peaslee and Aaron Reed. Gabe Lash had two interceptions, running one back 95 yards, before being stopped on the four yard line. Lash had a long punt that buried the Hawks on the one and a half yard line in the second quarter. Leading the defense in tackles was Marshall Addy, Reed, Porter Gahagan and Sam Moody.

