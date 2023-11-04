Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Panther football ground Hawks Medomak 18 - Hermon 6

at

Second ranked Medomak Valley football sent third ranked Hermon packing on Saturday, Nov. 4 in a Class C playoff game in Waldoboro. The Panthers got the job down with their running game, led by Chase Peaslee and Aaron Reed. Gabe Lash had two interceptions, running one back 95 yards, before being stopped on the four yard line. Lash had a long punt that buried the Hawks on the one and a half yard line in the second quarter. Leading the defense in tackles was Marshall Addy, Reed, Porter Gahagan and Sam Moody.

Gabe Lash runs the ball back 95 yards after intercepting the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Marshall Addy tackles Hermon quarterback Bruce Coulter. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^