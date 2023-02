Medomak Valley’s Marshall Addy won the State Class B 220 pound wrestling championship on February 18 at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln. Lincoln Academy’s 120 pound wrestler Adam St.Cyr, Erskine Academy’s 182 pound wrestler Timber Parlin, and Medomak Valley’s 145 pound wrestler Shamus Pease placed second. LA’s Jayden Lafrenaye placed third at 152, and MV’s Grady Pease placed fourth at 160 pounds.

