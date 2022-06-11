Medomak baseball and softball teams were eliminated in the South Class B quarter-finals, and Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse was eliminated in Class C, on June 10.

Medomak Valley baseball lost 12-2 to top seed Greely.

Sixth seed Medomak Valley softball lost 3-0 to third seed Poland in South B quarter-final action. Maddy Boynton struck out 13 in the loss. Emma Bunyea hit a three run triple in the fifth inning for Poland.

Fifth seed Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team were defeated 18-4 by fourth seed Wells in Class C quarter-final action. Wells were led by Anna Woodward with five goals, Cali Leighton 4, Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan 3 and Riley McMinis 2.

Scoring for the Eagles were Marley LeBel with 4 and Remi LeBel one.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

