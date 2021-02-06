Medomak Valley boys basketball team got back on the winning track with a 49-37 victory at Morse on Feb. 5. Both teams struggled from the floor in the first period, led by the Panthers 8-2. Morse out scored Medomak 16-9 in the second frame to lead by one at the half 18-17. The Panthers got their offense going in the second half with transitional baskets. Medomak was led in scoring by Trevor Brown with 23 and Patrick McKenney 12. Morse was led by Josh ter Mors with 8. Panther Brandon Starr defended against Morse’s leading scorer Aucoin and held him to seven points with scrappy defense.

