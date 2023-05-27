Panthers baseball and softball double trouble for Waterville

Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams collected road trip wins at Waterville on May 26.

Medomak softball shut out the Purple Panthers 20-0 by five inning mercy ruling. Madi Boynton and Addison McCormick combined for a no-hitter in the win.

The blue and gold Panthers were led at the plate by Claudia Feeley with a three run home run and three doubles (5RBI), Boynton a triple and double (3RBI), and McCormick, Arianna Sproul and Kaylee Kurr (2 RBI) with two singles each.

Medomak baseball defeated Waterville 14-3 in six innings on May 26 at Waterville. Matt Holbrook scattered six hits in the win. Medomak was led at the plate by Wyatt Simmons with four singles, Holbrook and Aaron Reed with a double and two singles each, and Sam Moody with two singles.

Foster hit a home run for Waterville.

