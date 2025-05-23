The Lincoln County News
Panthers Baseball Shuts Out Eagles Medomak Valley 1 - Lincoln Academy 0

The Medomak Valley baseball team beat Lincoln Academy 1-0 on Thursday, May 22, in a brutally cold and windy game in Waldoboro. Medomak starting pitcher Porter Gahagan struck out 12 Eagles in the win (3H, 1B). Blake Grady also pitched a great game, but took the loss on the mound for Lincoln Academy (1H, 6K, 1B).

After five scoreless innings, Gahagan helped his own cause at the plate with a single in the bottom of the sixth. Pinch runner Vishal Mellor replaced Gahagan on the base path, and scored on a throwing error to third base for the winning run. Blake Gamage hit two singles for Lincoln, and Owen Cotta one.

