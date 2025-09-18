The Medomak Valley boys soccer team shut out Oceanside 1-0 in a Class B North showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in Waldoboro.

Robert Anderson scored from just 5 feet in front of the Mariners goal when he redirected a headed pass from Liam Doughty barely past the sprawling Oceanside goalie with one minute remaining in the first half. The Panthers defense and goalie Dima Cheesman held off the Mariners offense the rest of the way to earn the narrow victory.

Cheesman, who was injured and had to leave a match earlier in the week against Erskine, returned to action and stopped 14 Mariners shots to secure the win.

The Panthers evened their season record at 2-2 with the victory while Oceanside slipped to 2-2.

Erskine 5 – Medomak 1

The Medomak Valley boys soccer team lost to Erskine Academy 5-1 on Friday, Sept. 12 in South China. The Panthers trailed 1-0 at halftime. Both squads traded scoring chances throughout the match and Erskine outshot Medomak 12 to 10 in the game.

Bryson Lanphier scored the first goal for the Eagles 18 minutes into the match and the 1-0 lead would stand through halftime. Gabe Studholme boosted the Erskine lead to 2-0 with a goal just 30 seconds into the second half. Will Adamson scored the third Erskine goal three minutes later to boost the advantage to 3-0.

Juan Carlson scored for Medomak Valley to narrow the margin to 3 1 with 25 minutes remaining in the game.

Alex Reitchel booted in a penalty kick to reestablish Erskine’s three goal lead with nine minutes left in the contest. Reid Willett scored the fifth goal for the Eagles with 57 seconds left in the game.

“The game was closer than the final score might indicate,” said Panthers head coach Brian Campbell. “We struggled in the second half again.”

Liam Doughty played goalie in the first half for Medomak and Isaiah Feltis was between the pipes for the second half.

The Panthers dropped to 1-2 on the season while Erskine improved to 2 0-1.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

