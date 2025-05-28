The Panthers boys tennis team defeated Oceanside 3-2 on Wednesday, May 21 in Waldoboro. Medomak Valley upped their season record to 6-5, while Oceanside fell to 4-8. Kollin Donlin suffered the only defeat of the day for the Panthers, losing the first singles match 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 to Gilbert Thill. Michael Riley beat Braydon Fogg 6-1, 6-1 in second singles, and Gavin White won the third singles match by forfeit after his opponent David Geddis retired after trailing White 4-1 in the first set. Judd Gamage and Jayden Drost won the first doubles match 6-0, 6-3 over Oceanside’s Landon Carballo and Jordan Black. Medomak Valley forfeited the second doubles match due to lack of players.

