Panthers claw their way to double victory over Oceanside

Medomak Valley boys soccer team defended their Panther turf for a 1-0 win over Oceanside on Oct. 2. After a scoreless first half, Addison Mellor took advantage on a penalty kick to score the winning goal with 17 minutes remaining. The Panthers dominated play in the physical match-up.

Medomak girls soccer team stole a win on the road at Oceanside on Sat., Oct 2, 4-0. Kytanna Williamson, Sarah Nelson, Zaniah Puchalski and Alyssa Creamer scored a goal each. Creamer and Cameron Bains added an assist each.

