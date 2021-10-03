Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Panthers claw their way to double victory over Oceanside

at

Medomak Valley boys soccer team defended their Panther turf for a 1-0 win over Oceanside on Oct. 2. After a scoreless first half, Addison Mellor took advantage on a penalty kick to score the winning goal with 17 minutes remaining. The Panthers dominated play in the physical match-up.

Medomak girls soccer team stole a win on the road at Oceanside on Sat., Oct 2, 4-0. Kytanna Williamson, Sarah Nelson, Zaniah Puchalski and Alyssa Creamer scored a goal each. Creamer and Cameron Bains added an assist each.

Jake Bickmore takes a shot on goal for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jaiden Starr heads the ball out of Medomak Valley’s defensive end. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^