Medomak Valley girls and boys basketball teams picked up wins over MCI on Jan., 13. The Panthers defeated the Huskies 56-29 in Waldoboro, led by Gabe Lash with 14 points and Kevin Sincyr 13. MCI was led by Kyle Hall 10 and Owen Moore 6.

Medomak girls jumped out to a 12-7 first quarter lead on their way to a 58-28 win in Pittsfield. The Lady Panthers were led by Addison McCormick with 20 points, Maya Cannon 15 ( 17 rebounds), and Kytana Williamson 10. MCI was led by Kayleigh Dunton with 9 and Hanna Robinson 7.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

