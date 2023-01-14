Advanced Search
Medomak boys and girls beat MCI KVAC basketball action

Medomak Valley girls and boys basketball teams picked up wins over MCI on Jan., 13. The Panthers defeated the Huskies 56-29 in Waldoboro, led by Gabe Lash with 14 points and Kevin Sincyr 13. MCI was led by Kyle Hall 10 and Owen Moore 6.

Medomak girls jumped out to a 12-7 first quarter lead on their way to a 58-28 win in Pittsfield. The Lady Panthers were led by Addison McCormick with 20 points, Maya Cannon 15 ( 17 rebounds), and Kytana Williamson 10. MCI was led by Kayleigh Dunton with 9 and Hanna Robinson 7.

