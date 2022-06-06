Advanced Search
Panthers double trouble for Morse South Class B preliminaries

at

Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams sent Morse packing on Jun 6 in South Class B preliminary game in Waldoboro.

Medomak softball defeated Morse 10-0 in six innings to end the game early. Maddy Boynton collected win. The Lady Panthers were led by Grace White with a triple and single, Haley Puchalski, Addison McCormick and Eliza Spear with two singles each, Alyssa Creamer a solo homerun and  Kytana Williamson a double. G. Walker had the only hit for Morse.

Medomak baseball defeated Morse 6-1. Matt Holbrook threw a two hitter in  win on the Panther mound. Gabe Acoin took the loss in three innings of work. Reed led the Panthers at the plate with a single and three RBI’s. Brady Carter, Holbrook and Isaac Simmons added a single each. Acoin and Callan Gould had a hit each for Morse.

Grace White is called out at second for a Morse double play in the second inning. (Paula Roberts photo)

Brady Carter dives back to first safe for Medomak, as Morser first baseman Janson Morrison makes the catch. (Paula Roberts photo)

