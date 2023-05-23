Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams captured five inning mercy ruling wins over visiting Lincoln Academy on May 22.

Medomak softball beat the Lady Eagles 13-1, Madi Simmons struck out eight and gave up just four hits, and walked none in the win. Natalie Kaler took the loss. Medomak was led at the plate by Sara Nelson with double and single, Claudia Feeley and Addison McCormick two singles each, Kendall Simmons a triple and Boynton a double. The Eagles were led at the plate by Nicole Hammond with a double and single, and Jillian Chadwick a triple.

Medomak baseball grounded the Eagles 17-5. Isaac Simmons collected the win, and Cole Winchenbach pitched in relief. The Panthers were led at the plate by Josh Blake with three singles, I. Simmons a double and single, and Hayden Staples, Blake Morrison, Matt Holbrook and Tucker Holgerson two singles each. Lincoln was led by Lucas Houghton and Ivan Coffin with two singles each.

