A sluggish start to the opening game of the season doomed the Medomak Valley football team in a frustrating 14-8 loss to Hermon on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Waldoboro.

Hermon jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Panthers defense gained their footing and shut down the Hawks the rest of the game, but the damage was already done.

Medomak’s offense finally gained ground and got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter when quarterback Wyatt Simmons threaded a twenty-one yard touchdown pass to Gabe Lash. Jaydiin Ruiz ran the two point conversion into the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-8.

Both defenses stiffened up and dominated play throughout the second half as neither teams’ offense earned a large yardage play or got close to the end zone. The Panthers had a chance for a last-minute win as their offense got the ball at their 26 yard line with two minutes remaining, but they failed to gain a first down and turned the ball over to the Hawks who ran out the clock to end the game.

Ruiz, a first-year running back, had an impressive debut for Medomak Valley. Ruiz was the leading rusher for the Panthers with nine carries for 50 yards. The rookie also led the Medomak defense with eight tackles and two assists.

Walker Simmons had a strong game as the new starting running back for the Medomak offense, grinding out 37 yards on ten carries. With the exception of the touchdown play, the Panthers passing game struggled throughout the match, which was not surprising considering that there was a misty rain that made throwing and catching balls a slippery challenge. Medomak quarterback Wyatt Simmons completed just five of fifteen pass attempts for 38 yards and tossed two interceptions. Gabe Lash was Simmons’ primary target as he caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Grady Pease sparked the Panthers defense with eight tackles and Luke Camber, Lash and Gahagan each had six. Camber also caused a fumble. Walker Simmons had five tackles including one that caused a Hawks fumble. Lash intercepted a pass to halt a Hawks scoring drive in the third quarter.

