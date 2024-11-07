The Medomak Valley girls soccer team lost to Hermon 3-1 in the Class B North regional championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Hampden. It was the first time that a Medomak Valley girls team had ever made it to a regional final. The match started off well for the Panthers as it was tied 0-0 at halftime on an unseasonably warm fall evening, but Hermon scored in the first 30 seconds of the second half and rolled past the Panthers from there. Scarlett Flint scored the only goal of the game for Medomak Valley on a nice pass from Haylee Chandler to make the score 3-1 with ten minutes remaining – giving the Panthers hope for a comeback. The impressive Hermon squad (15-3), who possessed the ball for most of the second half, closed out the game with two more goals to make the final score 5-1. Medomak Valley goalie Chloe Fox made nineteen saves in the game. The Panthers finished the season with a 14-3 record.

