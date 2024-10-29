Scarlett Flint scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 Class B North quarterfinal playoff win over Gardiner on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Waldoboro. After a sluggish start for the Panthers that saw Gardiner carrying the play, Flint scored on a breakaway twenty minutes into the match after a long lead pass from Kytana Williamson sprung her behind the Tigers defense. In the middle of the second half, Flint collected a loose ball thirty feet from the front of the goal and booted a shot high off the goalie’s hands and into the net to boost the Panthers lead to 2-0. Summer Staples finished the Medomak Valley scoring after she raced up the left wing to the endline and attacked the net from there and shot the ball hard into the narrow space between the Gardiner goalie and the close post to clinch the win with nine minutes left. Panthers goalie Chloe Fox made nine saves in net to earn the shutout victory.

