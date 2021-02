Medomak Valley boys basketball team raided the Eagles nest for a 67-41 win on Feb. 23. The Panthers jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead and extended it to 45-15 at the half and 57-31 at the end of three.

Medomak was led by Aiden Starr and Trevor Brown with 10 each, Patrick McKenney 8, Parker Morrison 8 and Jake Bickmore and Finn Parmley 7 each. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 17 and Riley Delisle and Nick Prior 5 each.

